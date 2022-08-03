10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Roller Derby and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

waterville.com On Saturday, the Waterville Valley Recreation Department will host their Ugotta Regatta.

Stargazing Hike on West Rattlesnake on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., at West Rattlesnake Mountain in Center Sandwich. More info .

See also: LGBTQ+ Community Hike & Blueberry Picking

Club 3S on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m. to midnight, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .

Northeastern Ballet Theater presents Swan Lake on Friday, August 5 and Saturday August 6 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

Todd Grzywacz / Stonewall Photography NH Roller Derby's first public bout is on Saturday.

40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 at Drake Field in Pittsfield. More info .

Concerts from the Patio on Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m., at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info .

Ugotta Regatta on Saturday, August 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info .

Blues on the Range on Saturday, August 6 at 12:30 p.m., at Marty's Driving Range in Mason. More info .

New Hampshire Roller Derby All Stars vs. Bay State Brawlers on Saturday, August 6 at 5 p.m., at the JFK Memorial Coliseum in Manchester. More info .

Weirs Beach Fireworks on Saturday, August 6 at 9:30 p.m., at Weirs Beach in Laconia. More info .

Saint-Gaudens Memorial Summer Concert Series weekly, on Sundays at 2 p.m. through August 28, at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish. More info .

