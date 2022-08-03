© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Roller Derby and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
A group of hot air balloons rises over the Suncook River
Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally via Facebook
The 40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally is this weekend.

Plus, Weirs Beach fireworks, and go ahead and test your cardboard boat building skills at Waterville Valley's Ugotta Regatta on Saturday.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Families stand on the beach preparing to launch their cardboard boats
waterville.com
On Saturday, the Waterville Valley Recreation Department will host their Ugotta Regatta.

  • Stargazing Hike on West Rattlesnake on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., at West Rattlesnake Mountain in Center Sandwich. More info.
  • See also: LGBTQ+ Community Hike & Blueberry Picking
  • Club 3S on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m. to midnight, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Northeastern Ballet Theater presents Swan Lake on Friday, August 5 and Saturday August 6 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
Two roller derby teams go head to head during a bout.
Todd Grzywacz
/
Stonewall Photography
NH Roller Derby's first public bout is on Saturday.

  • 40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 at Drake Field in Pittsfield. More info.
  • Concerts from the Patio on Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m., at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Ugotta Regatta on Saturday, August 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
  • Blues on the Range on Saturday, August 6 at 12:30 p.m., at Marty’s Driving Range in Mason. More info.
  • New Hampshire Roller Derby All Stars vs. Bay State Brawlers on Saturday, August 6 at 5 p.m., at the JFK Memorial Coliseum in Manchester. More info.
  • Weirs Beach Fireworks on Saturday, August 6 at 9:30 p.m., at Weirs Beach in Laconia. More info.
  • Saint-Gaudens Memorial Summer Concert Series weekly, on Sundays at 2 p.m. through August 28, at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish. More info.

BONUS:

  • Transit to Trails: Pawtuckaway State Park on Saturday, August 6. Buses depart from Veterans Park in Manchester at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

