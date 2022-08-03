10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Roller Derby and more
Plus, Weirs Beach fireworks, and go ahead and test your cardboard boat building skills at Waterville Valley's Ugotta Regatta on Saturday.
- Stargazing Hike on West Rattlesnake on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., at West Rattlesnake Mountain in Center Sandwich. More info.
- Club 3S on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m. to midnight, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Northeastern Ballet Theater presents Swan Lake on Friday, August 5 and Saturday August 6 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- 40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 at Drake Field in Pittsfield. More info.
- Concerts from the Patio on Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m., at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Ugotta Regatta on Saturday, August 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
- Blues on the Range on Saturday, August 6 at 12:30 p.m., at Marty’s Driving Range in Mason. More info.
- New Hampshire Roller Derby All Stars vs. Bay State Brawlers on Saturday, August 6 at 5 p.m., at the JFK Memorial Coliseum in Manchester. More info.
- Weirs Beach Fireworks on Saturday, August 6 at 9:30 p.m., at Weirs Beach in Laconia. More info.
- Saint-Gaudens Memorial Summer Concert Series weekly, on Sundays at 2 p.m. through August 28, at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish. More info.
- Transit to Trails: Pawtuckaway State Park on Saturday, August 6. Buses depart from Veterans Park in Manchester at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. More info.