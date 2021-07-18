Voting accessibility

-
In each major election, hundreds of New Hampshire absentee voters are disenfranchised because of simple paperwork mistakes — and often, they might not…
-
Whether you plan to cast an absentee ballot or plan to head to your local polling place on Election Day, or even if you haven’t yet finalized your voting…
-
At NHPR, we want to make sure you have the information you need to cast your vote safely and securely this fall, with some changes in place due to…
-
The hosts of NHPR's Civics 101, a podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy, have written a new book, A User's Guide to Democracy: How…
-
With a week to go before the state primary election, New Hampshire is launching a new absentee voting system meant to allow more voters to cast a ballot…
-
Pollworker Wants Felons To Know They Have The Right To Vote In N.H.In New Hampshire, people who have bene convicted of a felony are eligible to vote as soon as they are no longer incarcerated.In some states, felons lose…
-
The New Hampshire Democratic Party is asking the state to pursue a “full investigation” into a recent batch of erroneous absentee voter registration…
-
Originalmente escrito en inglés por Kelly Burch de Granite State News Collaborative, traducido al español por María Aguirre. Este año, todos los votantes…
-
N.H.'s Absentee Ballot Process Discriminates, Lawsuit ClaimsThree New Hampshire voters and a coalition of groups who advocate for people with disabilities are suing the state over its COVID-19 absentee registration…
-
There are nearly 60 election-related bills in the New Hampshire legislature this session, many of which reflect national conversations around election…