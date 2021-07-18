Voting Laws

-
The justices, in a 6-3 opinion, narrowed the only major section of the landmark Voting Rights Act that remains in effect.
-
Lawmakers have approved a proposal to move the state primary date to the first week of August, in a compromise between negotiators from the House and the…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del viernes 4 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
In each major election, hundreds of New Hampshire absentee voters are disenfranchised because of simple paperwork mistakes — and often, they might not…
-
College students, voting rights advocates and others packed — virtually — into the House Election Law Committee Monday morning to oppose a batch of…
-
Right now, New Hampshire voters aren’t allowed to wear clothing or accessories advocating for or against a candidate, political party or measure on the…
-
Even before the polls close on Election Day, the pandemic has already reshaped the 2020 race in New Hampshire.When state election officials announced this…
-
Ty is a 22-year-old who grew up in Manchester and, like a lot of New Hampshire voters, got involved in politics at a young age. They phone-banked and…
-
The New Hampshire Republican Party says college students attending school remotely during the pandemic and who don’t have a current New Hampshire address…
-
Whether you plan to cast an absentee ballot or plan to head to your local polling place on Election Day, or even if you haven’t yet finalized your voting…