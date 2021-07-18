Coronavirus Vaccine

-
While Dartmouth has publicly announced its employee vaccine requirement, similar mandates are likely to follow across the state. All of New Hampshire's 31 hospitals are members of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, which announced support for vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.
A new law says a COVID-19 vaccine cannot be required for New Hampshire residents to access public facilities, benefits or services. It comes in the midst of a national debate on combating the spread of COVID-19 amid the growing proliferation of the Delta variant.
The state is launching a new mobile vaccine van this week, which will offer traveling COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the state. The van is available upon…
State health officials have contacted some New Hampshire residents to confirm the information on their vaccine cards.The calls were made due to potential…