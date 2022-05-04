10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Mother's Day, Manchester Taco Tour, The Music of James Bond
Happy May! We've had enough of April showers, let's bring on the sun this weekend.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., in downtown Manchester. More info.
- Creating a Pollinator Garden for Teens (Part 1) on Thursday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Laconia Public Library. More info.
- Ben Shattuck in conversation with Jenny Slate on Thursday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- 15th Annual PMAC Jazz Night: Mingus, Horace & Mary Lou on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m., at 3S ArtSpace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Mothering Sunday from Friday, May 6 through Thursday, May 12 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- The Music of James Bond on Saturday, May 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m., at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.
- The Wailers on Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth. More info.
- 13th Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Craft Festival on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at the Hampton Falls Town Common. More info.
- National Theatre Live: The Book of Dust on Sunday, May 8 at 4 p.m., at The Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.