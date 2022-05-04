© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Mother's Day, Manchester Taco Tour, The Music of James Bond

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 4, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT
The six members of The Wailers
Courtesy
/
flyingmonkeynh.com
The Wailers are playing at The Flying Monkey on Saturday.

Happy May! We've had enough of April showers, let's bring on the sun this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Manchester Taco Tour 2022 poster
https://www.tacotourmanchester.com/
The Greater Manchester Chamber is hosting a Taco Tour downtown on Thursday.
SymphonyNH The Music of Bond show poster
symphonynh.org
Symphony NH is performing The Music of James Bond on Saturday.

  • Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., in downtown Manchester. More info.
  • Creating a Pollinator Garden for Teens (Part 1) on Thursday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Laconia Public Library. More info.
  • Ben Shattuck in conversation with Jenny Slate on Thursday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • 15th Annual PMAC Jazz Night: Mingus, Horace & Mary Lou on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m., at 3S ArtSpace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Mothering Sunday from Friday, May 6 through Thursday, May 12 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • The Music of James Bond on Saturday, May 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m., at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.
    See also: UNH Youth Symphony Orchestra 
  • The Wailers on Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth. More info.
  • 13th Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Craft Festival on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at the Hampton Falls Town Common. More info.
    See also: Mother’s Day Events and Brunches (New Hampshire Magazine)
  • National Theatre Live: The Book of Dust on Sunday, May 8 at 4 p.m., at The Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Tags

NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureEntertainmentMoviesNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.