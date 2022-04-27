10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Independent Bookstore Day, Angélique Kidjo, The Best Concert
It's April school vacation week for many families in New Hampshire, but that doesn't mean we're not still looking forward to the weekend.
- World Culture Thursdays weekly, on Thursdays at 10 a.m, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Concord New Americans Got Talent on Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Neko Case on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Arbor Day Ceremony on Friday, April 29 at noon, at Hanover Street School in Lebanon. More info.
- Angélique Kidjo on Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
See also: Angélique Kidjo: Music and Empowerment with the Tuck School of Business
- Independent Bookstore Day 2022 on Saturday, April 30 at various locations. Check out New Hampshire Magazine’s 2021 list of independent bookstores in New Hampshire
- The Best Concert on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- 2021 Miss New Hampshire Teen USA & Miss New Hampshire USA on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- The Keene Chorale: The Ordering of Moses on Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m., at Keene High School. More info.
- UNH Concert Choir and Jazz Bands: The Sacred Concerts of Duke Ellington on Sunday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.
BONUS:
- Indigenous Origins of Lacrosse with Chief Oren Lyons on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m., at Richmond Middle School in Hanover. More info.