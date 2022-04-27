© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Independent Bookstore Day, Angélique Kidjo, The Best Concert

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT
A photo of Angelique Kidjo
Angélique Kidjo is performing at Dartmouth College on Friday evening.

It's April school vacation week for many families in New Hampshire, but that doesn't mean we're not still looking forward to the weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The poster for New Americans Got Talent 2022
Overcomers Refugee Services and Project S.T.O.R.Y. are hosting New Americans Got Talent on Thursday.
The poster for Independent Bookstore Day features balloons attached to a stack of books
Independent Bookstore Day is taking place across the state on Saturday.

  • World Culture Thursdays weekly, on Thursdays at 10 a.m, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Concord New Americans Got Talent on Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Neko Case on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Arbor Day Ceremony on Friday, April 29 at noon, at Hanover Street School in Lebanon. More info.
  • Angélique Kidjo on Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
    See also: Angélique Kidjo: Music and Empowerment with the Tuck School of Business
  • Independent Bookstore Day 2022 on Saturday, April 30 at various locations. Check out New Hampshire Magazine’s 2021 list of independent bookstores in New Hampshire
  • The Best Concert on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • 2021 Miss New Hampshire Teen USA & Miss New Hampshire USA on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • The Keene Chorale: The Ordering of Moses on Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m., at Keene High School. More info.
  • UNH Concert Choir and Jazz Bands: The Sacred Concerts of Duke Ellington on Sunday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.

BONUS:

  • Indigenous Origins of Lacrosse with Chief Oren Lyons on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m., at Richmond Middle School in Hanover. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

