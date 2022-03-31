10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival, Slow Art Day, SPLASH

Let's cut straight to it: Here's what we're up to around New Hampshire this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

cola.unh.edu /

nhjewishfilmfestial.com

Tea & Talk at the Tilly on Thursday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info .

on Thursday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. . Celtic Woman – Postcards from Ireland on Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

on Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. . 2022 UNH Dance Company presents: SPLASH from Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info .

from Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. . 2022 New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival from Thursday, March 31 through April 10 at various locations. More info .

from Thursday, March 31 through April 10 at various locations. . Storytime Saturdays weekly, on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., at the Concord Public Library Heights Branch. More info .

weekly, on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., at the Concord Public Library Heights Branch. . Slow Art Day 2022 on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info .

on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. . Art Opening: Allegory in Light – photographs by Laurie McGowan on Saturday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info .

on Saturday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. . Exeter Litfest on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at Exeter Town Hall. More info .

on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at Exeter Town Hall. . Unframing the Narrative on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m., at the Mariposa Museum in Peterborough. More info .

on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m., at the Mariposa Museum in Peterborough. . Bread and Puppet at the Millspace on Saturday, April 2 at 6 p.m., at the Newmarket Millspace. More info .

BONUS:

