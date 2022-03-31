© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival, Slow Art Day, SPLASH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 31, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
Max Pechstein's "Kurische Waldlandschaft" oil painting
Jeffrey Nintzel
/
Currier Museum of Art
Max Pechstein's "Kurische Waldlandschaft"

Let's cut straight to it: Here's what we're up to around New Hampshire this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

UNH Dance Company SPLASH show poster
cola.unh.edu
/
2022 NH Jewish Film Festival poster
nhjewishfilmfestial.com

  • Tea & Talk at the Tilly on Thursday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
  • Celtic Woman – Postcards from Ireland on Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • 2022 UNH Dance Company presents: SPLASH from Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
  • 2022 New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival from Thursday, March 31 through April 10 at various locations. More info.
  • Storytime Saturdays weekly, on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., at the Concord Public Library Heights Branch. More info.
  • Slow Art Day 2022 on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Art Opening: Allegory in Light – photographs by Laurie McGowan on Saturday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
  • Exeter Litfest on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at Exeter Town Hall. More info.
  • Unframing the Narrative on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m., at the Mariposa Museum in Peterborough. More info.
  • Bread and Puppet at the Millspace on Saturday, April 2 at 6 p.m., at the Newmarket Millspace. More info.

BONUS:


  • Dartmouth College New Music Festival on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.

Tags

NH News 10 Things To DoExeterCurrier Museum of ArtUNHColebrook
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.