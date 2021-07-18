-
As the federal goverment looks for ways to protect people and businesses from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we'll speak with Congressman Chris…
Shrinking student populations in northern Vermont and New Hampshire are prompting school officials from both states to consider an interstate district…
During our reporting, some conversations don't make the final cut because they don't quite fit the subject at hand – but it's often the meandering moment…
Is the North Country ready, willing, and able to shift from a timber-based economy to a tourism-based economy?This is the second episode of Word of…
The town of Colebrook is the first to get money from a state trust fund for water infrastructure upgrades.It comes from New Hampshire’s $236 million…
Twenty years ago, an angry loner with a gun murdered four people — two of them state troopers — in the New Hampshire town of Colebrook, and wounded four…
The Bookshelf is NHPR's series on authors and books with ties to the Granite State. All Things Considered features authors, covers literary events and…
For just over two decades three towns in the North Country have held a Moose Festival at the end of August. And, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that…
Voters in Colebrook approved a $6.5 million bond to replace the 1880's water system by a margin of about 15 to one.The vote was 249 in favor and 17…
As voters head to Town Meetings on Tuesday one of the major issues in the North Country will be infrastructure repairs. That’s an issue Kevin McKinnon,…