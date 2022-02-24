10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: "Into The Woods" and Beyond The Eats
The weather is changing, but one thing hasn't: we've got your weekend plans covered. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
More snow is on the way and we'll be keeping an eye on the New Hampshire forecast.
Don't miss out on the latest weekend fun: Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.
- Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Charlie Berens on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Into The Woods from Thursday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
See also: Rent at Dartmouth’s Moore Theater
- Glow Stick Dance Party on Friday, Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Keene YMCA. More info.
- Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. (pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.), at the Spaulding Auditorium on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Sunflower Bean w/ Empath on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- 30th Annual Winter Carnival at Wasserman Park on Saturday, Feb. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. in Merrimack. More info.
- Family Fun Night w/ Fireworks Show & Torchlight Parade on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway in Franconia Notch. More info.
- 2nd Annual Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. until dark, at the Newfound Lake Inn in Bridgewater. More info.
- Historic Baldwin vs. Buckley Debate Screening on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m., at The Park Theater in Jaffrey. More info.
See also: See also: Nellie Brown Mitchell: Dover’s Renowned African American Soprano at the Dover Public Library