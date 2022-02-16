Sen. Tom Sherman exploring gubernatorial run

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Sen. Tom Sherman, a Democrat, is forming an exploratory committee ahead of a possible run for governor this year.

Sherman, a doctor from Rye, is serving his second term in the Senate, and currently serves on the Health and Human Services and Transportation committees.

"We need expertise as we come out of (the pandemic)," he said in an interview with the Portsmouth Herald. "We need to help people recover from this. We definitely need to make sure we're ready should another pandemic come or should COVID have another surprise for us."

Sherman served in the House from 2012-2016.

Sherman told WMUR-TV that if he runs, he wants to bring more unity back to the state.

He is the first Democrat to take steps toward challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a fourth term.

