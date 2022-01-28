© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Winter storm warning: Heavy snow forecast Saturday, blizzard warning for N.H. coast

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 28, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST
Snowfall map for New Hampshire Jan. 29, 2022
National Weather Service, Gray, Maine
/
New Hampshire can expect heavy snowfall and high winds at times on Saturday, according to the latest forecast.

The winter storm warning is in effect starting at 7 a.m. Saturday in New Hampshire.

A winter storm with expected heavy snowfall will arrive in New Hampshire on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a blizzard warning for the Seacoast region.

The snow map above, updated Friday at 7 a.m., shows a foot of snow possible for much of the Granite State, and potential snowfall of up to 18 inches in some areas.

The greatest impacts will be Saturday afternoon and evening, and snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour are possible, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are possible in southern New Hampshire and along the coast.

