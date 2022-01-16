Storm Watch: N.H. snowfall projections; coastal flood watch Monday

Significant snowfall is expected Sunday into Monday in New Hampshire on the heels of extreme cold weather.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the Granite State. There is also a high wind advisory called for the N.H. coast, and coastal flooding is possible late Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast notes heavy snowfall in parts of the state could be 1-3 inches per hour.

The storm system will continue into Monday, and snow will become a wintry mix and then rain — with rain falling along the Seacoast and southeastern N.H. mostly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Snowfall projections around the state over two days, as of 9 a.m. Sunday, include:

Concord: 3-7 inches

Conway: 8-14

Keene: 4-8

Laconia: 5-11

Lebanon: 5-9

Manchester: 3-6

Nashua: 3-5

Portsmouth: 3-6