NH News

Storm Watch: N.H. snowfall projections; coastal flood watch Monday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published January 16, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
NH map: Snowfall expected in N.H. Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2022
NWSGray
/
Expected snowfall Jan. 17-18 -- National Weather Service, Gray, Maine.

New Hampshire forecast: Heavy snow of 1-3 inches per hour expected at times Sunday, Monday for the interior part of the state and higher elevations.

Significant snowfall is expected Sunday into Monday in New Hampshire on the heels of extreme cold weather.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the Granite State. There is also a high wind advisory called for the N.H. coast, and coastal flooding is possible late Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast notes heavy snowfall in parts of the state could be 1-3 inches per hour.

The storm system will continue into Monday, and snow will become a wintry mix and then rain — with rain falling along the Seacoast and southeastern N.H. mostly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Snowfall projections around the state over two days, as of 9 a.m. Sunday, include:

Concord: 3-7 inches
Conway: 8-14
Keene: 4-8
Laconia: 5-11
Lebanon: 5-9
Manchester: 3-6
Nashua: 3-5
Portsmouth: 3-6

Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
