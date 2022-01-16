Storm Watch: N.H. snowfall projections; coastal flood watch Monday
New Hampshire forecast: Heavy snow of 1-3 inches per hour expected at times Sunday, Monday for the interior part of the state and higher elevations.
Significant snowfall is expected Sunday into Monday in New Hampshire on the heels of extreme cold weather.
A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the Granite State. There is also a high wind advisory called for the N.H. coast, and coastal flooding is possible late Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast notes heavy snowfall in parts of the state could be 1-3 inches per hour.
The storm system will continue into Monday, and snow will become a wintry mix and then rain — with rain falling along the Seacoast and southeastern N.H. mostly after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Snowfall projections around the state over two days, as of 9 a.m. Sunday, include:
Concord: 3-7 inches
Conway: 8-14
Keene: 4-8
Laconia: 5-11
Lebanon: 5-9
Manchester: 3-6
Nashua: 3-5
Portsmouth: 3-6
In addition to rain, snow, and strong to damaging winds there is also the possibility for minor to moderate coastal flooding during the Monday morning high tide cycle. Below are the forecast tides for Portland, ME and Hampton, NH. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/f2EI4LdX6a— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 16, 2022