© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Have an old vehicle sitting in your driveway? Consider donating it to NHPR today!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Bigfoot walk, gallery talk, MLK Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
Fireworks explode over Corcoran pond and the town square in Waterville Valley
waterville.com
There will be fireworks in the Waterville Valley town square on Saturday.

Check our our suggestions for indoor, outdoor and online activities to keep you busy this weekend. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

Before you head out this weekend, check out the New Hampshire forecast. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Two girls observe a barred owl with a member of the Harris Center for Conservation Education.
Ben Conant
/
harriscenter.org
The Harris Center for Conservation Education's Lab Girls series starts on Thursday.

  • Lab Girls: Think Wild & Choose Your Own Adventure on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (additional events on Feb. 2 and March 23), virtual, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
  • Puddle Duck Prelude: A Warmup to Wintertide on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Portsmouth Wintertide
  • The Force of Things: an Opera for Objects from January 13-16, at the Moore Theater on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Space for Dialogue Gallery Talk: “Southern Gothic” on Friday, Jan. 14 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Winter Family Festival on Friday, Jan. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Shepard Park in Milford. More info.
  • Glen House Speaker Series: The Ecology of the North Woods on Friday, Jan. 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Glen House Hotel in Gorham. More info.
  • Bigfoot Adventure Walk on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Recreation Department. More info.
    See also: Fireworks over Corcoran Pond
  • Snow or No, We Go Trail Series 2022 from Jan. 15 through March 5, at Canterbury Shaker Village in Canterbury. More info.
  • Invisibility: An Art Conversation and Visual Response on Monday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon, virtual, hosted by the Currier Museum of Art. More info.
    See also: Art After Work: Free Thursday Nights
Two performers with megaphones dressed in white stand in the Force of Things exhibit.
Marina Levitskaya
/
hop.dartmouth.edu
"The Force of Things: an Opera for Objects" will be on display at The Moore Theater this weekend.

  • 40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., virtual, hosted by the MLK Jr. Coalition. More info.

BONUS:

Tags

NH News10 Things To DoArts and CultureEntertainmentNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox