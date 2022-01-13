10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Bigfoot walk, gallery talk, MLK Day
Check our our suggestions for indoor, outdoor and online activities to keep you busy this weekend. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
Before you head out this weekend, check out the New Hampshire forecast. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.
- Lab Girls: Think Wild & Choose Your Own Adventure on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (additional events on Feb. 2 and March 23), virtual, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- Puddle Duck Prelude: A Warmup to Wintertide on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Portsmouth Wintertide
- The Force of Things: an Opera for Objects from January 13-16, at the Moore Theater on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Space for Dialogue Gallery Talk: “Southern Gothic” on Friday, Jan. 14 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Winter Family Festival on Friday, Jan. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Shepard Park in Milford. More info.
- Glen House Speaker Series: The Ecology of the North Woods on Friday, Jan. 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Glen House Hotel in Gorham. More info.
- Bigfoot Adventure Walk on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Recreation Department. More info.
See also: Fireworks over Corcoran Pond
- Snow or No, We Go Trail Series 2022 from Jan. 15 through March 5, at Canterbury Shaker Village in Canterbury. More info.
- Invisibility: An Art Conversation and Visual Response on Monday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon, virtual, hosted by the Currier Museum of Art. More info.
See also: Art After Work: Free Thursday Nights
- 40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., virtual, hosted by the MLK Jr. Coalition. More info.
BONUS:
- Go sledding: Check out New Hampshire Magazine’s and WMUR’s suggestions for where to go sledding in New Hampshire