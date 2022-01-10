© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR in 2022 with your sustaining membership!
NH News

After hate group protest, Seacoast Rep theater receives community support

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published January 10, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST
Honey Punch and Pals

The Portsmouth community has rallied in support of the Seacoast Repertory Theater in the past month in response to a recognized hate group showing up outside its family-friendly drag story hour.

After the story went viral on TikTok, financial contributions and support from local and global sources have poured in, along with messages of support.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

The live show, “Honey Punch and Pals,” features performer Jason Faria dressed as drag queen Honey Punch reading stories and making playful conversation with puppets.

Its theme song proclaims it's a space where “being yourself is always allowed,” and teaches lessons of acceptance and celebrating diversity.

The extremist group that protested outside the Rep in December has made themselves known in New Hampshire before. They claimed responsibility for racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Nashua and targeted state representative Manny Espitia for speaking out against it. The hate group is one of several recognized in New Hampshire.

The Rep’s artistic director, Brandon James, spoke with All Things Considered host Peter Biello about the theater and community’s response to what happened.

Tags

NH NewsPortsmouthextremistsSeacoast
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello