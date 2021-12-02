The N.H. News Recap for Dec. 3, 2021: Record COVID hospitalizations, the omicron variant and more
The omicron variant of COVID-19 arrived in the United States this week. What do we know and what is New Hampshire doing to prepare? Meanwhile, COVID cases and hospitalizations are at an all-time high in the state.
Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will hire more out-of-state health care workers to combat persistent staffing shortages and free up space for COVID patients in hospitals.
What else are public officials doing to help stop the spread of COVID?
Guests:
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
- Alli Fam, NHPR
Top stories of the week from New Hampshire
- Everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 booster in New Hampshire
- With COVID deaths and hospitalizations rising, N.H. looks to bring in health workers from out of state
- Why N.H. school COVID testing rules likely won’t change, though more at-home tests are coming
- With a challenge to Roe before U.S. Supreme Court, N.H. abortion rights activists seek state-level protections
- A UNH student leader and administrators reflect on calls to fight sexual violence and how to move forward
A review of a judge’s decision in a Hampton domestic violence case found her ruling ‘reasonable’
Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.