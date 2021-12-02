© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your tax-deductible year-end gift today!
NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Dec. 3, 2021: Record COVID hospitalizations, the omicron variant and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published December 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST
A photo of a group of lawmakers sit behind mics at the statehouse.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Members of the Fiscal Committee gather at a previous meeting in November 2021.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 arrived in the United States this week. What do we know and what is New Hampshire doing to prepare? Meanwhile, COVID cases and hospitalizations are at an all-time high in the state.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will hire more out-of-state health care workers to combat persistent staffing shortages and free up space for COVID patients in hospitals.

What else are public officials doing to help stop the spread of COVID?

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Alli Fam, NHPR

Top stories of the week from New Hampshire

Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Tags

NH NewsN.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley