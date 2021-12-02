The N.H. News Recap for Dec. 3, 2021: Record COVID hospitalizations, the omicron variant and more

The omicron variant of COVID-19 arrived in the United States this week. What do we know and what is New Hampshire doing to prepare? Meanwhile, COVID cases and hospitalizations are at an all-time high in the state.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will hire more out-of-state health care workers to combat persistent staffing shortages and free up space for COVID patients in hospitals.

What else are public officials doing to help stop the spread of COVID?

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Alli Fam, NHPR

