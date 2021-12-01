Why N.H. school COVID testing rules likely won't change, though more at-home tests are coming

New Hampshire schools' COVID testing requirements are unlikely to change even with the arrival of free at-home COVID-19 tests starting this month.

The state plans to make about a million tests available through the Say Yes! COVID test campaign , though tests are currently out on that website.

The tests are relatively accurate for symptomatic people but have a higher incidence of false negatives than tests administered at pharmacies and doctors’ offices, so many schools only accept the results of positive at-home tests.

“You always have to look at the entire clinical presentation and not just assume that because the test was taken and it's negative that the student wasn't harboring the virus,” explains Paula McKinnon, head of the New Hampshire School Nurses’ Association.

Schools’ policies vary by district and nurse, but in general, students sent home with COVID symptoms who get a negative result have to get another test at a doctors’ office or pharmacy before being allowed to return to school.

The proliferation of at-home tests is raising some concerns about the accuracy of the state’s count of active COVID-19 infections.

In a call with school leaders today, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the Department of Health and Human Services anticipates an undercount of infections since some people won’t report positive results to the state.

Students who test positive with an at-home test should report this to their school nurse and their pediatrician, who should report this to the state for its daily census of COVID infections.