The N.H. News Recap for Nov. 19: Housing crisis and COVID-19 hospitalization spike
The continued rise in COVID-19 infections in New Hampshire is putting even more pressure on the state’s hospital system. A State House committee has approved a plan that would make dramatic changes to the state’s congressional districts. And renters are continuing to struggle under the state’s housing crisis.
We recap all those stories and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Casey McDermott, NHPR
Top stories from New Hampshire this week
- Coronavirus Update: 6,910 current cases, 9 new deaths
- ‘What is the city doing?’ In Manchester, concerns that regulations fall short in addressing poor housing
- Redistricting committee send maps to the full House
- House committee pushes ahead plan to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates
- ‘It essentially dismantles all of the progress’: Energy efficiency decision sends a chill
- Turkey and pork rinds: At Thanksgiving, Granite State Latino families connect to their roots through food