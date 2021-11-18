© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR and the NH Food Bank this holiday season.
NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Nov. 19: Housing crisis and COVID-19 hospitalization spike

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published November 18, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST
A photo of William O'Conner, who lived at 215 Wilson Street until recently, stands inside his bathroom.
Gabriela Lozada
/
New Hampshire Public Radio
William O'Conner is one of many tenants in New Hampshire who has had issues with housing conditions. Among his concerns were the conditions of his apartment walls and an unsecured shower faucet, which he says contributed to moisture issues and drain flies.

The continued rise in COVID-19 infections in New Hampshire is putting even more pressure on the state’s hospital system. A State House committee has approved a plan that would make dramatic changes to the state’s congressional districts. And renters are continuing to struggle under the state’s housing crisis.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

We recap all those stories and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Casey McDermott, NHPR

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

Tags

NH NewsN.H. News RecapredistrictingDepartment of Education
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
See stories by Mary McIntyre