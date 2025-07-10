NH legalizes public drinking of alcohol in designated ‘social districts’

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

In New Hampshire, adults now have a way to legally enjoy an alcoholic beverage on the streets.

Governor Kelly Ayotte signed House Bill 467 into law on Monday, giving adults the green light to purchase to-go alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants and enjoy them while walking through designated public zones known as “social districts” or “sip and stroll” areas.

The law goes into effect on Sept. 5.

State Rep. Michael Moffett, a Republican from Loudon, said legalizing public drinking is a welcome move for New Hampshire with a twofold benefit.

“It enhances socializing, bringing people together to get to know each other in ways that they would not otherwise and also as an economic component where business takes place that would not happen otherwise,” said Moffett.

However, it’s up to towns and cities to decide whether or not they want to establish a social district.

In towns, the proposal must appear on the warrant of an annual town meeting. In cities, the legislative body may place it on the ballot during a regular municipal election or by citizen petition, signed by at least 5% of registered voters.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will keep an updated list of all municipalities that approve social districts.

Each locality can set the hours of operation and mark the district’s boundaries with clear signage.

Licensed establishments within the district may serve drinks, but each beverage must be limited to 16 fluid ounces.

With this new law, New Hampshire becomes the ninth state to legalize public alcohol consumption in designated areas. In New England, only Connecticut has adopted a similar policy.

While people can sip and stroll within these boundaries, they cannot take their drinks outside the designated area. Beverages must be discarded before exiting.

During hearings as the bill advanced to the governor’s desk, some raised concerns about addiction, policing and enforcement.

But Moffett called those concerns “overblown.”

“If there are issues now that this is going to be law, as is always the case, then the problems can be flagged and discussed and remediated,” said Moffet.