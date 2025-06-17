Not ‘a political person’: NH education leaders offer support for commissioner nominee

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The last time a New Hampshire governor nominated a new education commissioner, the pick sparked fierce pushback. Many on the left perceived Frank Edelblut — then-Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent Republican primary rival — as unqualified, too political and a threat to public education.

Eight years later, Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s nomination of Caitlin Davis, which she announced last week, could not have been received more differently.

Across the political spectrum, education leaders have heaped praise on Davis, a 15-year veteran of the Department of Education. Lawmakers and others who have worked with Davis described her in interviews as deeply knowledgeable about the department, hardworking and outwardly apolitical.

“People on all sides of the aisle really respect the work that she has done and her ability to bridge political difference and really work for a good outcome for New Hampshire kids,” said Rep. Dave Luneau, a Hopkinton Democrat and the minority leader on the House Education Funding committee.

Davis is currently the department’s director of education analytics and resources, a position she has held for the past eight years.

Multiple people have said her title obscures the level of influence she has in the Hall Street office, where she is viewed as a top leader behind Edelblut. In addition to the commissioner, the department has a deputy commissioner and four division director positions.

Lawmakers said in interviews that Davis has served as the primary department liaison with the legislature on issues such as school funding and career and technical education. Recently, she led the implementation of a statewide student information system and the adoption of an online data dashboard, according to a press release from Ayotte’s office. She has also overseen the department’s financial and assessment responsibilities.

Neither Davis nor a spokesperson for Ayotte responded to requests for comment for this story.

In contrast to Edelblut, a conservative businessman who homeschooled his children and was vocal about the expansion of non-public educational options, Davis is not ideological, according to people who have worked closely with her.

“I don’t think she’s a political person, meaning I don’t think she has a political agenda,” said Heather Murray, a public school administrator who served alongside Davis as a fellow director in the department until 2019. “I think she very much wants to find solutions to problems, and she’s willing to bring whoever is interested in that same thing to the table to have a conversation.”

Under Edelblut’s tenure, the relationship between the department and those in public education grew acrimonious at times.

Like Edelblut, Ayotte has championed private school choice. She announced the selection of Davis on the same day she signed into law a major expansion of the state’s Education Freedom Account program, which Edelblut made a signature priority of his tenure. Though public education advocates have criticized the expansion of the voucher-like program, they said Davis’ selection provided good news for students who attend public schools.

“Given the relationships that she has around the state, she has an opportunity to right the ship for collaboration, communication with those in the public sphere, in public education,” Murray said.

Those who have worked closely with Davis said she is also well-respected internally within the department.

“I think that she has very good relationships with the administrative hierarchy and down into various departments at the Department of Education,” said Sen. David Watters, a Dover Democrat who has worked closely with Davis on career and technical education.

“And I think that this will be met with a very positive response by the rest of the team there. So I think it’s a really good choice.”

Watters and others described Davis as bringing a business-like approach to her work.

“She’s focused, and she has just such a comprehensive knowledge of how things are done and how the department works and how legislation and rules work,” Watters said.

Members of state Board of Education, which received Ayotte’s nomination at its meeting last Thursday, also offered their unabashed support for Davis.

“A lot of things impress me about Caitlin Davis,” board chair Drew Cline said. “One is that she really pays attention to the details. When we ask questions, she often has the answer off the top of her head.

“She will give you the truth and not what you want to hear, which I think is just a really important part of leadership,” he added.

The board’s response to Ayotte’s nomination stood in stark contrast to Sununu’s selection.

In 2017, the board sent a letter to Sununu noting the public outcry against his appointment, according to previous Concord Monitor reporting. Edelblut was ultimately confirmed by the Executive Council in a 3-2 party-line vote.

Like her current boss, Davis will need to be confirmed. The Executive Council next meets on June 25, though an agenda for that meeting has not yet been released.

