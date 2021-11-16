House committee pushes ahead plan to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Lawmakers approved a proposal Tuesday to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates by banning entities -- including non-profit groups, schools, and government agencies -- from requiring the COVID vaccine.

State laws like this have limited power in fighting federal vaccine requirements. But Republican state Rep. Rick Ladd, who sponsored the proposal in the form of an amendment to a pending bill, said the state nonetheless needed to fight federal mandates – including a recent requirement by the Biden Administration that large employees ensure their employees are vaccinated or have them tested regularly.

“This unnecessary mandate is a direct assault on state powers, imposes new burdens on employers when they can least afford it, and makes daily life much more difficult for the unvaccinated and their families,” Ladd said.

The proposal approved Tuesday would allow anyone to object to the vaccine for medical reasons, religious beliefs or "any reason of personal conscience."

It will go before the full New Hampshire House early next year.