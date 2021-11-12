© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Beethoven in Hanover, Dawnland Storyfest, Horse Jumper of Love

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 12, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST
Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra Fall 2021
Hop.dartmouth.edu
/
Hop Ensemble: Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra, Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" in Hanover, N.H.

Make the most of your weekend with our list of fun, entertaining things to do in New Hampshire.

It should be a mostly sunny weekend, according to the N.H. forecast, with a chance of showers late Saturday. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

  • November Pre-Turkey Trail Hike on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Goodwill Conservation Area in Barrington. More info.
  • Environmental Board Games at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. More info.
  • Dawnland Storyfest on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. virtual, hosted by the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Little Indonesia Cafe weekly, on Fridays and Saturdays, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indonesian Community Connect Cultural Center in Somersworth. More info.
  • Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. at Concord
    Senie Hunt
    Courtesy
    Senie Hunt plays at Concord Craft Brewing on Saturday, Nov. 13.
    Craft Brewing in Concord. More info.
  • Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Auditorium, on the Dartmouth campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Form + Function Artisan Fair on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Writers on a New England Stage: Ken Follett on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. virtual,
    Ken Follett novel, "Never"
    Join NHPR's Peter Biello on Sun., Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. for the first Fall 2021 event in the virtual series of Writers on a New England Stage, with bestselling author Ken Follett.
    hosted by The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Le Vent Du Nord on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Park Theater in Jaffrey. More info.
    Horse Jumper of Love band
    Courtesy PressroomNH.com
  • Horse Jumper of Love with Wednesday & They Are Gutting A Body of Water on Monday, November 15, 7:30 p.m at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
