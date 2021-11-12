10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Beethoven in Hanover, Dawnland Storyfest, Horse Jumper of Love
Make the most of your weekend with our list of fun, entertaining things to do in New Hampshire.
It should be a mostly sunny weekend, according to the N.H. forecast, with a chance of showers late Saturday. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.
- November Pre-Turkey Trail Hike on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Goodwill Conservation Area in Barrington. More info.
- Environmental Board Games at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. More info.
- Dawnland Storyfest on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. virtual, hosted by the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Little Indonesia Cafe weekly, on Fridays and Saturdays, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indonesian Community Connect Cultural Center in Somersworth. More info.
- Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. at Concord
- Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Auditorium, on the Dartmouth campus in Hanover. More info.
- Form + Function Artisan Fair on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Writers on a New England Stage: Ken Follett on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. virtual,
- Le Vent Du Nord on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Park Theater in Jaffrey. More info.
- Horse Jumper of Love with Wednesday & They Are Gutting A Body of Water on Monday, November 15, 7:30 p.m at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.