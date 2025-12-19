© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!
Outside/Inbox
Every other Friday, the Outside/In team answers a listener question about the natural world. Got a question of your own? The Outside/In team is here to answer your questions. Call 844-GO-OTTER to leave us a message.

Outside/Inbox: Why do albino animals have red eyes?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:26 AM EST
Albino squirrel
Peter Trimming
/
CC BY 2.0
An albino grey squirrel

Every other Friday, the Outside/In team answers a listener question about the natural world. This week's question comes from Liz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Why do albino animals have red eyes?"

Producer Felix Poon went looking for the answers.

Transcript

This has been lightly edited for clarity.

Felix Poon: Albino animals tend to attract a lot of attention. In 2024, the Lakota held a special ceremony for the birth of an albino bison. There are lots of states that outlaw the hunting of albino deer. And when a white gorilla named Snowflake was born at the Barcelona Zoo, people visited in hordes. Part of the fascination is that there just aren’t a lot of albino animals out there.

Alex Funk: Albino animals in nature are rare, the same way that animals who are missing their front leg are rare. It has negative consequences for the survival of animals in the wild.

Felix Poon: This is Alex Funk. He’s a PhD student at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, where he studies cane toads, and more recently albino cane toads. Albinism is a genetic condition that reduces the amount of melanin in the skin, hair, and eyes. The condition can also occur in humans, but since we’re talking about evolutionary fitness in the wild, we’ll just stick with animals today.

For a long time, researchers assumed albino animals are rare because they can’t camouflage. After all, being seen in the wild often means being eaten. But Alex thought there might be more to it than that. So he designed a study where he created a bunch of albino toads using genetic modification. And when he measured their growth and survival rates, things looked pretty good. But when he raised those albino toads in the same cage as non-albino toads, or what he calls the “wild types.”

Alex Funk: The albinos barely grow, and the wild types grow like gangbusters.

Felix Poon: This was surprising, because these toads were raised in captivity without any predators around. So, what gives?

Felix Poon: It didn’t take long for Alex to figure it out. All he had to do was watch them eat their daily meal of termites. The wild type toads were able to catch the termites with their tongues most of the time. But, the albino toads?

Alex Funk: The albino toads would just be wildly striking, missing, falling over, and all sorts of comical stuff.

Felix Poon: It turns out, albino toads don’t have very good vision. We’ll get to why in just a minute. But first, this brings us back to our listener’s question: Why do albino animals have red eyes?

Alex Funk: That red is just the reflection of the blood vessels in your eye and the tissue in your eye.

Felix Poon: Of course, other animals’ eyes have blood vessels and tissue, but they also have melanin which gives them color. Without that melanin, those blood filled capillaries are plain as day. And unfortunately for Alex’s toads, that lack of melanin doesn’t just translate to red eyes. It also translates to bad eyesight. I won’t get into the science of why, other than to say that a lack of melanin in the eyes affects something called stereopsis. That’s the ability to see in three dimensions.

Alex Funk: So that's why you see, in my experiment, the toad's striking and missing constantly because they can't really see very well in 3D.

Felix Poon: And the problems for albino animals’ eye sight don’t just end there. Just like melanin protects the skin from UV radiation, it also protects the eyes. Without that protection, an albino individual’s vision can decline faster than non-albinos. All of this is why it can be tough to be an albino animal in the wild, and why humans sometimes get involved trying to protect them. Just ask the albino squirrels of Olney, Illinois, where they’re kind of the town’s unofficial mascot. They even have legal right of way on local streets and sidewalks.

If you’d like to submit a question to the Outside/In team, you can record it as a voice memo on your smartphone and send it to outsidein@nhpr.org. You can also leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER.

Outside/In is a podcast! Subscribe wherever you get yours.
Tags
Environment Outside/InOutside/InboxAlbinismwildlife
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.