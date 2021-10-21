10 Things To Do In NH: Halloween fun, pumpkins 'n' pumpkin spice
'Tis the season for Halloween fun, pumpkins 'n' pumpkin spice. And there are plenty of live music and fall festivals to further entertain us.
Here's our weekly list of 10 (plus) things to do in New Hampshire this weekend.
- Sleepy Hollow The Musical at the Majestic Studio Theatre in Manchester Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24. More info.
- Mini Member Tour for Families at the Millyard Museum on Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Millyard Museum in Manchester. More info.
- Storytime and Coloring at the Bookery weekly on Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bookery in Manchester. More info.
- Hudson Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 5 p.m. at Luks Bar and Grill in Hudson. More info.
- Fire Shut Up in My Bones (The Met: Live in HD) on Saturday, Oct. 23, 12:30 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord, and 1 p.m. at the Spaulding Auditorium in Hanover.
- First Annual Jack-O-Lantern Walking Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rollinsford Community Garden. More info.
- Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Barrington Recreation field. More info.
- SCARY Haunted House Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23, 6 p..m to 8 p.m. at the Chester Public Library. More info.
- All Things Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24, at Jackson Village. More info.
- Glen Miller Orchestra on Sunday, Oct. 24, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.