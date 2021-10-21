© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 Things To Do In NH: Halloween fun, pumpkins 'n' pumpkin spice

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 21, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
SleepyhollowMusical.png
Courtesy
/
The Sleepy Hollow Musical is at Majestic Studio Theatre Oct. 22-24.

'Tis the season for Halloween fun, pumpkins 'n' pumpkin spice. And there are plenty of live music and fall festivals to further entertain us.

Here's our weekly list of 10 (plus) things to do in New Hampshire this weekend. Be sure to check out NHPR's community calendar for more events, and sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

MillyardMuseumexhibit1.png
Photograph by Lewis Hine
Mini Member Tour For Families: Explore The World Of Factories, Oct. 23, at Millyard Museum in Manchester, N.H.

  • Sleepy Hollow The Musical at the Majestic Studio Theatre in Manchester Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24. More info.
  • Mini Member Tour for Families at the Millyard Museum on Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Millyard Museum in Manchester. More info.
  • Storytime and Coloring at the Bookery weekly on Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bookery in Manchester. More info.
  • Hudson Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 5 p.m. at Luks Bar and Grill in Hudson. More info.
    MetatbankofNHstage.png
    Courtesy
    Fire Shut Up In My Bones - Live at the Met -- Oct. 23 at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord, N.H.
  • Fire Shut Up in My Bones (The Met: Live in HD) on Saturday, Oct. 23, 12:30 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord, and 1 p.m. at the Spaulding Auditorium in Hanover.
  • First Annual Jack-O-Lantern Walking Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rollinsford Community Garden. More info.
  • Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Barrington Recreation field. More info.
  • SCARY Haunted House Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23, 6 p..m to 8 p.m. at the Chester Public Library. More info.
  • All Things Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24, at Jackson Village. More info.
  • Glen Miller Orchestra on Sunday, Oct. 24, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.

