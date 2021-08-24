Visibles: Lisa Vasquez Works To Make Immigrants Feel At Home In Nashua

Lisa Vasquez is a second generation Dominican. She grew up in New York, but then moved to the Dominican Republic for two years to attend high school.

That experience changed her and set her on a career path her parents didn’t anticipate. They expected she’d go to a business school. But Lisa discovered her true vocation after taking psychology classes. She had to convince her parents of her new career choice.

Now, she works with immigrants, and hopes to make people feel at home in the U.S.

Hit play to hear more about Lisa’s story.

Get New Hampshire news in Spanish directly to your phone. Click here to subscribe to our WhatsApp newsletter .