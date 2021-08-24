© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Something new from NPR & returning faves - check out the changes coming to our broadcast lineup August 27!
NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Lisa Vasquez Works To Make Immigrants Feel At Home In Nashua

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published August 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
Lisa Vasquez 2
Lisa Vasquez
/
Lisa Vasquez, second from left, shares how living and growing up between the Dominican Republic and the U.S. shaped her career choice. Today, she works to make immigrants feel at home in Nashua.

Lisa Vasquez is a second generation Dominican. She grew up in New York, but then moved to the Dominican Republic for two years to attend high school.

That experience changed her and set her on a career path her parents didn’t anticipate. They expected she’d go to a business school. But Lisa discovered her true vocation after taking psychology classes. She had to convince her parents of her new career choice.

Now, she works with immigrants, and hopes to make people feel at home in the U.S.

Hit play to hear more about Lisa’s story.

Get New Hampshire news in Spanish directly to your phone. Click here to subscribe to our WhatsApp newsletter.
Visibles: Lisa Vasquez Works To Make Immigrants Feel At Home In Nashua

Tags

NH NewsVisibles
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Related Content