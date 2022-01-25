© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Roy Cáceres brought his passion for tango and homemade cooking to Concord

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published January 25, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST
Roy Foto.jpg
Roy Cáceres

Roy Cáceres is a tango singer and chef. He moved from Las Varillas, Argentina to Concord for a job opportunity. He finds ways to live out his two passions by singing at festivals and as a chef at a Mexican restaurant.

Encuentra esta historia en español aquí.

For him, music "is almost everything in his life" since he dedicated more than 20 years to it in Argentina. But he reached a point where he decided to leave that life, separate from his group, and pursue other directions. He knew that the best opportunities were yet to come.

“When I am going to sing a tango...everything I am feeling, I am convinced that you are going to feel the same as me,” said Roy.
ROY CACERES_VISIBLES INGLES.mp4

This is the 12th episode of Visibles. You can listen and see all the stories here.

Tags

NH NewsConcordVisibles
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Related Content