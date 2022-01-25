Visibles: Roy Cáceres brought his passion for tango and homemade cooking to Concord

Roy Cáceres is a tango singer and chef. He moved from Las Varillas, Argentina to Concord for a job opportunity. He finds ways to live out his two passions by singing at festivals and as a chef at a Mexican restaurant.

For him, music "is almost everything in his life" since he dedicated more than 20 years to it in Argentina. But he reached a point where he decided to leave that life, separate from his group, and pursue other directions. He knew that the best opportunities were yet to come.

“When I am going to sing a tango...everything I am feeling, I am convinced that you are going to feel the same as me,” said Roy.

