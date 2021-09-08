Visibles: For Sindy Chown, Her Childhood In A Colombian Fishing Town With Her Grandparents Was “Surreal”

Sindy Chown was born in the fishing town of Pueblo Viejo, Magdalena in Colombia. When Sindy was three months old, her mother left her with her grandparents. With them, she grew up surrounded by stories and legends. Her grandfather created a life that felt surreal and magical.

“I didn’t have a lot of economic wealth, but I did have a lot of emotional wealth,” Chown says.

Lee esta historia en español.

Her upbringing ingrained in her a love for culture that she shares with others in New Hampshire as co-chair of the Concord Multicultural Festival.

Hit play to hear more about Sindy’s story.

