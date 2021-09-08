© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local award-winning journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.
NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: For Sindy Chown, Her Childhood In A Colombian Fishing Town With Her Grandparents Was “Surreal”

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published September 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT
Sindy Chown

Sindy Chown was born in the fishing town of Pueblo Viejo, Magdalena in Colombia. When Sindy was three months old, her mother left her with her grandparents. With them, she grew up surrounded by stories and legends. Her grandfather created a life that felt surreal and magical.

“I didn’t have a lot of economic wealth, but I did have a lot of emotional wealth,” Chown says.

Lee esta historia en español.

Her upbringing ingrained in her a love for culture that she shares with others in New Hampshire as co-chair of the Concord Multicultural Festival.

Hit play to hear more about Sindy’s story. 

Get New Hampshire news in Spanish directly to your phone. Click here to subscribe to our WhatsApp news updates.
Sindy Chawn_ENGLISH.mp4

NH News
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Related Content