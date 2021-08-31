Visibles: For Alejandro Urrutia, Life Should Be Lived “Intensely”

As a young medical student in Mexico, Alejandro Urrutia dreamed of a more fair country. He joined the student protest movement of 1968. But he didn’t expect that standing up for what he thought was right would force him to make a life-altering decision.

Urrutia has lived in New Hampshire since the late 80s and is an immigrant rights activist. Ever since he started a life here in the United States, he says he doesn’t take a day for granted.

“I think the important thing about life isn’t how long you live, but living with a purpose,” he says.

