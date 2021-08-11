As Another Heat Wave Descends On N.H., Cooling Centers Open Up

A heat advisory has been put in place through Friday as high temperatures once again descend on New Hampshire. In response to the potentially dangerous weather, cooling centers have opened in several cities.

Officials are also warning that the muggy weather could lead to unsafe air quality on the Seacoast. The state says air pollution from New York and Boston will be passing in a band over coastal Rockingham County. This, combined with the hot and sunny weather, will make for unsafe concentrations of ground-level ozone.

That's the prime ingredient in smog. The state says it means young children, older adults and people with respiratory issues should limit outdoor exertion until Saturday. They say anyone could experience mild health effects if they spend too long outside.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing and pain when inhaling deeply. Officials say conditions should improve on Saturday.

People in need of shelter from the heat in Manchester can go to the city library until 8 p.m. today and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. The William B. Chasin Senior Center will also be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

In Plymouth, the town office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow and the Pease Public Library will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Temperatures this week are predicted to be as high as the mid-90s, with heat indexes of over 100 degrees in some areas Thursday.

Health officials are urging people to stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible and limit unnecessary outdoor activities.