What we know so far about the midair collision
Here's what we know about last night's incident, as of early Thursday morning:
- A commercial plane — operated by regional carrier PSA Airlines on behalf of American Airlines — collided in midair with a Black Hawk helicopter as the plane was approaching a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport just before 9 p.m. ET.
- The Pentagon told NPR that the Army Black Hawk helicopter was carrying three soldiers and was based in Fort Belvoir, Va.
- American Airlines said there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the jet, a Bombardier CRJ-700.
- The U.S. Figure Skating team confirmed several of its team members were aboard the flight, returning from a development camp in Wichita.
- The jet, operating as American Eagle Flight 5342, had departed from Wichita, Kan., and was attempting to land on Runway 33 at National (DCA). The low-altitude collision — followed by a bright explosion — was captured on camera.
- Helicopters and fireboats quickly began scanning the frigid Potomac River near the airport for survivors. About 300 first responders were involved in the search and rescue effort, said DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly.
- There has been no official word on fatalities so far. But the incident could be the most significant disaster in U.S. airspace in at least 15 years.
