Fiery scene near Merrimack River as airplane crashes in Bedford

BEDFORD, NH – First responders from Manchester arrived at the scene of a fiery crash in the woods next to the Merrimack River late Friday night.

This story was first published by Manchester InkLink.

Manchester police and fire received an initial call for a plane crash in the area of 69 Olmstead Ave. in Manchester at about 11:35 p.m.

First responders from Bedford initially responded to a call for a brush fire, but as crews arrived on the scene they encountered fire in the woods in Bedford and the heavy odor of jet fuel. Fire crews worked to extinguish the burning brush and trees as rescuers worked to make their way to the crash site. Manchester firefighters launched boats to deploy oil booms to prevent oil from flowing downriver.

Credit: Jeffery Hastings/Manchester InkLink

Initial reports are that the crash involved a single-engine freight aircraft that was heading for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The crash site is less than a mile from the airport.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

