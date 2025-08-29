NH News Recap: State declines request from Trump admin to turn over voter data

New Hampshire is among the states targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information about its voting system. That includes the state’s voter registration list. New Hampshire election officials have refused to hand over that information to the federal government, and now they are rejecting yet another request from the feds.

As the Trump administration is weighing whether to deploy National Guard troops to additional American cities, Republican governors around the country are mobilizing troops at the president's request. What has Gov. Kelly Ayotte said about sending soldiers from New Hampshire?

And a federal judge is weighing whether to block a new state law that would cut funding for schools that pursue diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Trump administration and NH officials continue fight over access to state’s voter data

In June, the federal government demanded that New Hampshire turn over sensitive voter files. State officials ignored a deadline, and on Thursday again denied the request.

Ayotte says she would ‘evaluate’ NH Nat’l Guard deployment to cities, but no request has come

As the Trump administration weighs sending National Guard soldiers to cities beyond Washington, D.C., Ayotte said troops from New Hampshire remain focused on preparing for other deployments.

Federal judge in NH weighs the state’s new anti-DEI law

The same judge blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to defund schools over diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ayotte taps Bryan Gould, a lawyer with Republican Party ties, for state Supreme Court

Ayotte also said she will re-nominate John Formella to serve as New Hampshire attorney general.

More New Hampshire headlines:

