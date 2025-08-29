© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: State declines request from Trump admin to turn over voter data

Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published August 29, 2025 at 8:54 AM EDT
People cast ballots in a polling place
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Karen and Nicholas Trapasso cast their ballots at Goffstown High School in the state primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

New Hampshire is among the states targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information about its voting system. That includes the state’s voter registration list. New Hampshire election officials have refused to hand over that information to the federal government, and now they are rejecting yet another request from the feds.

As the Trump administration is weighing whether to deploy National Guard troops to additional American cities, Republican governors around the country are mobilizing troops at the president's request. What has Gov. Kelly Ayotte said about sending soldiers from New Hampshire?

And a federal judge is weighing whether to block a new state law that would cut funding for schools that pursue diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Trump administration and NH officials continue fight over access to state’s voter data

In June, the federal government demanded that New Hampshire turn over sensitive voter files. State officials ignored a deadline, and on Thursday again denied the request.

Ayotte says she would ‘evaluate’ NH Nat’l Guard deployment to cities, but no request has come

As the Trump administration weighs sending National Guard soldiers to cities beyond Washington, D.C., Ayotte said troops from New Hampshire remain focused on preparing for other deployments.

Federal judge in NH weighs the state’s new anti-DEI law

The same judge blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to defund schools over diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ayotte taps Bryan Gould, a lawyer with Republican Party ties, for state Supreme Court

Ayotte also said she will re-nominate John Formella to serve as New Hampshire attorney general.

More New Hampshire headlines:

‘How did this happen?’ Uncertainty continues amid Claremont’s school funding crisis

Tariffs, labor costs and USDA changes are top of mind for New Hampshire farmers

Massachusetts is emerging as a haven for trans youth seeking care as restrictions reach deeper in New England

Air Force review flags 191 Sig Sauer guns in need of repairs, clears remainder for use
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
Rick Ganley
Rick Ganley
