Live updates: Primary Election Day in NH

In Gilford

Annmarie Timmins / NHPR Jack Landow, 84, a Democrat from Gilford, said he is looking for candidates who are running for something instead of criticizing their opponents. He said both parties are paying too little attention to the rising cost of living.

In Laconia

Democrat Hazel Zimmer, 84, of Laconia, was at the polls in Laconia’s Ward 3 by 7 a.m.

Among her top issues is abolishing ICE. She said her granddaughter, who was adopted from Cambodia, was stopped by the police while visiting family in New Hampshire. The police were considerate but Zimmer worries that others could have a different experience based on the color of their skin.

— Annmarie Timmins