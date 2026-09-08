LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Primary Election Day in NH
Quick links: Find your polling place and sample ballot | Check your voter registration status | Look up your town or city clerk | Multilingual election info | Student Guide to Voting in NH | Senior Pocket Voter Guide | Voter registration rules and required documentation
Get ready to vote in NH: How to register, what documents to bring and more
NHPR’s news team is speaking to voters and pollworkers across New Hampshire for the state primary election today. Follow our live updates here throughout the day.
Voters in Gilford and Laconia up early
In Gilford
In Laconia
Democrat Hazel Zimmer, 84, of Laconia, was at the polls in Laconia’s Ward 3 by 7 a.m.
Among her top issues is abolishing ICE. She said her granddaughter, who was adopted from Cambodia, was stopped by the police while visiting family in New Hampshire. The police were considerate but Zimmer worries that others could have a different experience based on the color of their skin.
— Annmarie Timmins
Primary Primers
Just tuning in after summer vacation or the long weekend? Catch up quick with these primary primers on the top races:
There are always a good number of voters who are undecided right up to the time they head to the polls. If this is you, you're not alone. Here's a helpful guide: A procrastinator’s guide to the NH state primary
These primers were first published as part of NHPR’s Rundown newsletter. Click here to get this email in your inbox.
Voter turnout predictions
The forecast calls for a mostly sunny day with temps in the 70s. Perfect weather to go to your local polling place, right?
Whether weather’s a factor is one thing. A primary election coming right after a Labor Day holiday is another. Secretary of State David Scanlan told reporters last week he wasn’t sure how that holiday would affect turnout, but he expects good turnout today.
His turnout predictions:
- Republicans: 145,751
- Democrats: 103,024
He based his numbers on 888,475 total registered voters in the state, as of Aug. 10. Of that total, undeclared voters numbered 347,160, Republicans 297,451, and Democrats 243,764.
“It’s going to be a strong, normal turnout,” Scanlan said. “I am not anticipating that we’re going to, you know, break any records this time.”
What’s at stake? Who are you voting for?
These are party primaries today. So, there is a Democratic primary ballot and a Republican primary ballot. At this time, these two parties are the only official political parties recognized in New Hampshire.
Undeclared voters, sometimes called independent voters, will be required to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot when they vote.
Who’s on the ballot? Candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, Executive Council, state Senate, state House, and county offices such as sheriff and county attorney. Republican primary ballots will also have delegates to the state party convention.
The nominees of the parties will face each other in the general election Nov. 3.
Check out sample ballots.
Here’s where and how to vote in NH
The state primary election is underway in New Hampshire.
You can find your polling place and polling hours here and you can also look up your voter registration status. The polls in Manchester and Nashua, our two largest cities, opened at 6 a.m.
New Hampshire does allow same-day registration, so voters can register at the polls on Election Day. See related story: Get ready to vote in NH: How to register, what documents to bring and more
Don’t forget to bring documents to prove your:
- identity,
- age (at least 18 years old),
- citizenship,
- domicile – your primary residential address.
A driver’s license, government-issued photo ID, or passport are acceptable proof of identity and age. See these Secretary of State links for more information on Election Day voting and required documentation.
Watch this video from NHPR's Gia Orsino for a step-by-step process for voting today.
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