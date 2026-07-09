LISTEN: Justice & Journalism | Rise of the Civic Documenter
What happens when it seems like everyone can deliver the news?
When we’re all armed with 4K video right in our pockets and the ability to publish it immediately — without any gatekeeping — that changes what information people receive, and from whom they receive it.
Ultimately, it changes the news itself.
From local school board meetings to ICE raids, citizen-led civic documentation is helping shape how the news is made, and how those in power are held accountable.
There’s a lot to chew on here: ethics, impact, and what's next. Is this democratization of media inherently good, or does it come with dangerous pitfalls?
The latest edition of Justice and Journalism digs into these questions, and this conversation was taped in front of a live audience at the BNH Stage in Concord on June 18, 2026.
Meet the Panel
For this conversation, Todd Bookman (Reporter, NHPR), in partnership with the Warren B. Rudman Center at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, sits down with three experts on the front lines of modern journalism:
- Jasmine Garsd – Immigration reporter with NPR.
- Melanie Plenda – Director of the Granite State News Collaborative and co-organizer of the Civic Documenters program (with training available through the Nackey Loeb School of Communication).
- Greg Sullivan – President of the New England First Amendment Coalition.
Throughout the hour, the panel takes audience questions live from the stage, turning the event into an engaging community conversation about an issue of national importance.
Justice & Journalism is a partnership between NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.
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