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LISTEN: Justice & Journalism | Rise of the Civic Documenter

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman,
Emily Quirk
Published July 9, 2026 at 1:04 PM EDT
From left to right: Todd Bookman (NHPR), Melanie Plenda (Granite State News Collaborative), Jasmine Garsd (NPR), and Greg Sullivan (New England First Amendment Coalition)
Emily Quirk
/
NHPR
From left to right: Todd Bookman (NHPR), Melanie Plenda (Granite State News Collaborative), Jasmine Garsd (NPR), and Greg Sullivan (New England First Amendment Coalition)

What happens when it seems like everyone can deliver the news?

When we’re all armed with 4K video right in our pockets and the ability to publish it immediately — without any gatekeeping — that changes what information people receive, and from whom they receive it.

Members of the audience line up to ask questions from the panelists.
Emily Quirk
Members of the audience line up to ask questions from the panelists.

Ultimately, it changes the news itself.

From local school board meetings to ICE raids, citizen-led civic documentation is helping shape how the news is made, and how those in power are held accountable.

There’s a lot to chew on here: ethics, impact, and what's next. Is this democratization of media inherently good, or does it come with dangerous pitfalls?

The latest edition of Justice and Journalism digs into these questions, and this conversation was taped in front of a live audience at the BNH Stage in Concord on June 18, 2026.

Meet the Panel

For this conversation, Todd Bookman (Reporter, NHPR), in partnership with the Warren B. Rudman Center at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, sits down with three experts on the front lines of modern journalism:

  • Jasmine Garsd – Immigration reporter with NPR.
  • Melanie Plenda – Director of the Granite State News Collaborative and co-organizer of the Civic Documenters program (with training available through the Nackey Loeb School of Communication).
  • Greg Sullivan – President of the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Throughout the hour, the panel takes audience questions live from the stage, turning the event into an engaging community conversation about an issue of national importance.

Justice & Journalism is a partnership between NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.

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Emily Quirk

Sincerely,
Emily Quirk
Program Director
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Latest From NHPR Justice & Journalism
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk
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