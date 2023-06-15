Civics 101: How LGBTQ+ activists fought back during the Lavender Scare

This special broadcast of Civic 101, a podcast from NHPR, airs Friday, June 16 at 1PM & again on Saturday, June 17 at 12PM.

You've probably heard of the Red Scare — the panic around the perceived threat of communism during the Cold War. But the Lavender Scare is lesser known.

This was a time when the federal government investigated, persecuted and fired thousands of LGBTQ+ employees, calling them security risks and threats to the country.

In honor of Pride Month we revisit this episode of Civics 101. NHPR's Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice dive into the origin and timeline of the Lavender Scare, and meet the man who pushed back, and in doing so, started a movement.

National Archive / On December 15, 1950, the Hoey committee released this report, concluding that homosexuals were "unsuitable for employment in the Federal Government" and constituted "security risks in positions of public trust." (Records of the U.S. Senate, RG 46)