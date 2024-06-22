© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR's 2024 Pride Music Special

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein
Published June 22, 2024 at 8:11 PM EDT
Sara Plourde

Each June marks Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people and to reflect on the global movement that pushes for full and equal rights for members of the queer community. NHPR is proud to offer locally and nationally produced arts and culture programming to help you celebrate victories won, and better understand the struggles still facing this community.

For the second year in a row, NHPR's Joe Boehnlein shares his excellent taste in music though NHPR's Pride Music Special. This program aired Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

Enjoy two hours of eclectically curated music that empowers, inspires, and makes you want to dance. From 80s favorites, to heavy metal, to popular dance hits, there's something for everyone during this much anticipated music special.
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
