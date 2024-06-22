NHPR's 2024 Pride Music Special

Each June marks Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people and to reflect on the global movement that pushes for full and equal rights for members of the queer community. NHPR is proud to offer locally and nationally produced arts and culture programming to help you celebrate victories won, and better understand the struggles still facing this community.

For the second year in a row, NHPR's Joe Boehnlein shares his excellent taste in music though NHPR's Pride Music Special. This program aired Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

Enjoy two hours of eclectically curated music that empowers, inspires, and makes you want to dance. From 80s favorites, to heavy metal, to popular dance hits, there's something for everyone during this much anticipated music special.

