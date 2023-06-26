© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Arts & Culture

NHPR Presents: Pride Music Special 2023

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
Sara Plourde
/

June marks Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQ people and to reflect on the global movement that pushes for full and equal rights for members of the queer community.

Celebrate Pride with host Joe Boehnlein and two hours of music from LGBTQ artists and allies. Music from well known artists such as Madonna, Queen, Cher, and Cyndi Lauper. Plus, music from lesser known artists like Katty B, Tegan and Sara, and Heather Small.

This is music that empowers, inspires, and makes you want to dance.

Listen along as we remember how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go as a community.

This music special originally aired on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, 2023

Arts & Culture Pride MonthNHPR Music News
Joe Boehnlein
