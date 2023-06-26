NHPR Presents: Pride Music Special 2023

Celebrate Pride with host Joe Boehnlein and two hours of music from LGBTQ artists and allies. Music from well known artists such as Madonna, Queen, Cher, and Cyndi Lauper. Plus, music from lesser known artists like Katty B, Tegan and Sara, and Heather Small.

This is music that empowers, inspires, and makes you want to dance.

Listen along as we remember how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go as a community.

This music special originally aired on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, 2023

