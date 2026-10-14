'Awaiting Data': New series from NENC & NHPR examines AI data centers in New England

Data centers have emerged as a top political issue in the 2026 midterm elections, and one of the few to unite Democrats and Republicans.

A recent poll from Quinnipiac found 73% of voters say they would oppose the building of an AI data center in their community, including 55% of Republicans, 85% of Democrats and 76% of Independents. Those numbers were echoed in a recent Vermont Public poll that found 64% would support a ban on large-scale data centers in that state.

The thing is, there aren’t any large-scale AI data centers in Vermont — or anywhere else in New England — at least not yet. This region isn’t seeing the data center boom that’s created so much controversy in other parts of the U.S.

The week of Oct. 19, 2026, the NENC stations will explore some of the reasons why not in a special series called Awaiting Data. The week-long series will consist of audio, digital and video stories on topics including:

Why large AI data centers aren't being built in New England, and how the region is preparing for a future where they do come to town

Skepticism of the tech industry that’s fueling some of the opposition in our region

New England’s tradition of local control, giving residents a forum and tools to fight data center development

How leaders in the region’s tech and robotics fields view the role of data centers in the growth of AI

How retrofits of existing data centers could bring more AI capability to New England



Awaiting Data’s contributing stations are WBUR, NHPR, Connecticut Public, and NEPM.