Join NHPR for the 3rd Annual By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections

Climate change is no longer a distant threat—it’s happening right now, in our communities, across New England, and around the globe. As Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson powerfully states in What If We Get It Right?-- "we have already frayed the web of life." But this is not the end of the story; it’s the beginning of what we can do together to heal and strengthen the health of that web.

At the By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections, we are focused on solutions, collective action, and the powerful ways in which we can come together to safeguard our environment, our communities, and our future. We will explore how individuals and organizations are working to forge stronger connections between environmental health and community well-being—both physically and mentally.

What to Expect:



12:30 p.m.: Doors open



1:00 p.m.: Keynote by Dr. Jola Ajibade

Dr. Ajibade , an expert in environmental and human geography, will open the summit by exploring how communities are adapting to and transforming in response to climate challenges. She will share insights into how we can build resilience, sustainability, and long-term solutions at every level of society.



1:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion – “What It Means to Be Healthy in a Climate-Changed World”

Moderated by NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian , this panel will dive deep into what it truly means to be healthy in a rapidly changing world. From mental and physical well-being to community-centered climate solutions, our panelists will share actionable insights and inspire you to take steps that support both yourself and the planet.

Panelists include:



Eric Orff , wildlife biologist and author of What’s Wild: A Half Century of Wisdom from the Woods and Rivers of New England

, wildlife biologist and author of Marina Vaz , Conservation Law Foundation

2:30 p.m.: Snack/Refreshment break + Networking

2:45 p.m.: Breakout Sessions – Take Action & Get Involved

Choose from one of three powerful sessions designed to give you the tools and knowledge to take climate action in your community:



Community Building & Mutual Aid – Join Wendy Rice from Burlington, VT, as she shares her experiences organizing disaster response during the 2023 floods. Learn how mutual aid can be a lifeline during times of crisis and how to build networks of support in your own community.

Citizen Science for Clean Water – Dive into the importance of protecting New England’s waterways. Lisa Wise and Amanda McQuaid from the UNH Cooperative Extension will show you how you can be a part of the Citizen Scientist: Cyanobacteria Edition and take action to keep our lakes and rivers healthy.

Trail Smarts in the White Mountains – As you plan for spring and summer hiking, learn how to prepare for new weather patterns that affect heat intensity, thunderstorms, streamflow, trail conditions, wildflower blooms, and more. Mount Washington Observatory research intern Frank Vazzano will share new insights collected as he endures Mount Washington’s challenging weather. Participants will learn about the Higher Summits Forecast, practical adaptations like gear choices, and opportunities to share observations that shape climate research.

Be on the look out after you register for an email with more information about choosing your breakout session!

4:30 p.m.: Climate Trivia Throwdown!

After the By Degrees Climate Summit concludes, we invite you to join us just down the street at To Share Brewing Company for a fun-filled evening of Climate Trivia! Connect with fellow attendees, unwind, and test your new knowledge from the day.

Join us at To Share Brewing Company for the Climate Trivia Throwdown!

Throughout the day, be sure to visit our sponsor tables to learn more about the incredible work being done across New England to address climate and environmental issues. This is your chance to get involved and discover groups that align with your values and interests.

We can’t wait to see you there—let’s work together to strengthen our web of connections and build a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

From NHPR, By Degrees is a climate change reporting project that tells stories of the people grappling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions. By Degrees explains the science – and the historical context – of our changing climate and why it’s impacting Granite Staters in unequal ways. We’ll answer your questions, hold decision makers accountable, and explore how our state and region are living through this major transition and responding to it.