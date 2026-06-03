A letter from our CEO: It’s Protect My Public Media Day. Your support for NHPR remains critical.

June 4 is once again Protect My Public Media Day - but, roughly one year since Washington stripped public media of federal funding , what are we trying to protect? And what’s your role?

New Hampshire Public Radio - your public media - remains what it has been for four decades: the Granite State’s source of independent, nonpartisan local journalism and programming that’s free and accessible to everyone. That’s the heritage - and the future - we’re asking you to honor on this Protect My Public Media Day.

And your role? The ask is simple: join us, however you are able.

Last year, as the future of federal funding hung in the balance, we asked you to make your voices heard in support of journalism in the public interest and the programs you rely on. Thousands of people across New Hampshire heeded the call, signing petitions and writing or calling your representatives in Washington.

By a razor-thin margin, we lost that fight. But here’s the greater truth: we’re winning the war. NHPR today is 100% community funded, by individuals who give what they can and local businesses that sponsor us on the radio and our digital platforms. In greater numbers than ever before, this community has helped NHPR thrive. With your support, we’ve continued to produce the stories that keep you informed - sometimes delighted, sometimes frustrated, but always knowing you can count on NHPR to take care with the facts and provide the context you require as thoughtful consumers of news and information.

Even now, Congress is considering fresh ways to invest in public media in the next budget cycle. You can visit the Protect My Public Media website and find out how to be heard in the process.

Whatever the outcome, our mission has not changed. We are still striving to enrich lives and build stronger communities here in New Hampshire, and everywhere our journalism finds an audience.

If you believe in that mission, join your neighbors in ensuring the future of this public service - regardless of what happens in Washington. Maybe that’s by becoming a sustaining member , giving $5 or $10 a month. Maybe that’s by donating an old car that’s seen better days. Maybe that’s by including NHPR in your will . There are many ways to give and many ways to get involved. Not in a position to give financially at the moment? Sign up for a newsletter , attend an event , or share a story that surprised you with a friend.

With your support, NHPR can continue providing New Hampshire with free, high quality news and programming for generations to come, whatever the future holds.

With gratitude,

Jim Schachter

President & CEO, NHPR