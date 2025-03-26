Live stream: DOGE Subcommittee Hearing with CEOs of NPR & PBS
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., chairwoman of the House Oversight DOGE subcommittee, has invited the CEOs of NPR and PBS to address alleged bias in coverage.
This is a live audio stream of the hearing, scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. ET on March 26.
NPR Correspondent David Folkenflik will provide follow-up coverage of the hearing throughout the day, and beyond.