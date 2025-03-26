© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**MAKE A GIFT TODAY TO SUPPORT TRUSTWORTHY NEWS THAT EMPOWERS OUR COMMUNITY**

Live stream: DOGE Subcommittee Hearing with CEOs of NPR & PBS

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 26, 2025 at 6:01 AM EDT
The U.S. Capitol building in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
The U.S. Capitol building in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., chairwoman of the House Oversight DOGE subcommittee, has invited the CEOs of NPR and PBS to address alleged bias in coverage.

This is a live audio stream of the hearing, scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. ET on March 26.

NPR Correspondent David Folkenflik will provide follow-up coverage of the hearing throughout the day, and beyond. Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

The Primarily Politics newsletter: From the ballot box to your inbox!

* indicates required
Tags
National Public Media
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.