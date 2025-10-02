© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Station News

Defunded but undaunted: A letter from NHPR's President and CEO, Jim Schachter

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jim Schachter
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter interacts with NHPR listeners at the NHPR Block Party in Concord, NH, in 2024. Photo by Allegra Boverman.
Allegra Boverman
NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter interacts with NHPR listeners at the NHPR Block Party in Concord, NH, in 2024. Photo by Allegra Boverman.

This week marks the beginning of a new era for NHPR - and for public media.

On Wednesday, federal funding of public radio and TV stations ended, the result of action by Congress and the White House to abandon a 60-year commitment ensuring that independent, nonpartisan, community-based news in the public interest would be available, for free, to every American everywhere.

Starting this week, that commitment comes home. With Washington out of the picture, NHPR’s contract is with you, our listeners, readers, members, and sponsors.

New Hampshire Public Radio - defunded but undaunted - remains committed to being New Hampshire’s foremost source of statewide news. To broadcast and publish stories and podcasts that give you the information you need to make sense of the big picture and everyday life, in the Granite State and beyond. To delight you, surprise you, and spark your curiosity and community spirit.

In exchange, we ask for your support to keep NHPR strong. Give what you can, so our public service journalism and entertainment programming remain free for everyone. Become a sustaining member, or increase your sustaining gift. Already a sustainer? Join our Leadership Circle. See if your employer will match your gift. Invest in NHPR by becoming a sponsor. Be a forever supporter with a planned gift. Tell your friends about NHPR’s award-winning journalism, or share a story on social media.

For 44 years, NHPR has been a community enterprise - locally owned and operated, nonprofit, and accountable to the public we serve. That doesn’t change today. Nor will the news, storytelling, music, and live events you’ve come to expect from New Hampshire Public Radio.

Thanks so much for your continuing support. As we say here at NHPR,

A photo of a Beaver wearing headphones with the phrase "Onward, dammit" written underneath.

With gratitude,

Jim Schachter,
NHPR President & CEO

Questions? Comments? You can always reach me at: President@NHPR.org
