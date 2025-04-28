© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!
Station News

Support NHPR During Public Media Giving Days

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published April 28, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT

Listener support doesn’t just keep NHPR going today—it helps build a stronger newsroom for tomorrow. In a time of political shifts, funding uncertainty, and global challenges, your gift makes sure NHPR is ready to respond, report, and serve New Hampshire. NHPR is yours. And it’s worth fighting for.

Our newsroom of local journalists is committed to providing fact-based news and reporting on topics like education, health, and the environment. These reporters provide context and in-depth analysis with a local focus.

Make a sustaining or one-time donation today to support NHPR’s essential local news and protect public media by clicking here.

Want to take further action in protecting public media during Public Media Giving Days? Click HERE for information about calling members of Congress, signing a petition, and sharing your story in support of your local public media stations.
Tags
Inside NHPR Public Media
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.