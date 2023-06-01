Celebrate Pride Month with special NHPR programming this June!

Tune in to the following special programming live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

NHPR’s Civics 101 - Special broadcast of The Lavender Scare - Friday June, 16 at 1PM & Saturday June 17 at 12PM

You've probably heard about the Red Scare - the panic around the perceived threat of communism during the Cold War. But the Lavender Scare is lesser known. This was a time when the federal government investigated, persecuted and fired thousands of LGBTQIA+ employees, calling them security risks and threats to the country.

In this episode of Civics 101, we dive into the origin and timeline of the Lavender Scare, and meet the man who pushed back, and in doing so, started a movement. We also talk about the ripple effects we're still seeing today, with Dr. Lillian Faderman, author of Woman: The American History of an Idea, and David K. Johnson, author of The Lavender Scare: The Cold War Persecution of Gays and Lesbians in the Federal Government, which became the basis for a documentary film that was broadcast nationwide on PBS.

NHPR’s Pride Music Special- Friday, June 23 from 8-10PM & Saturday, June 24 from 9-11PM

Celebrate Pride Month with host Joe Boehnlein. Enjoy two hours of staff curated music that empowers, inspires, and makes you want to dance. Join us Friday, June 23th and Saturday, June 24th as we remember how far we’ve come, and how far we still need to go. It’s two hours of tunes you’ll recognize and many that might be new. Plus, we’ll hear requests, memories and experiences of NHPR staff.