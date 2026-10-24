Outside/In: Why these food safety experts will eat rare steak, but not buffet fruit salad

Can you eat a tuna sandwich if it sits in your backpack all day? Is ceviche risky? And, after Hot Cyclospora Summer, are we allowed to eat lettuce yet?

We brought your food safety questions to Don Schaffner and Ben Chapman, scientists and hosts of the podcast Risky or Not?, and they delivered.

Plus, we ask them what they put on their plates — or better yet, what they avoid — and, in a time of big cuts and recalls, if the US food safety system is getting less safe.

Featuring Don Schaffner and Ben Chapman.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Don Schaffner and Ben Chapman host two shows on food safety, Risky or Not? and Food Safety Talk .

Don Schaffner and Prateek Mathur’s experimental evidence on the survival of salmonella and vibrio in ceviche.

“Should We Be Afraid of Our Food?” A nice

To stay up-to-date on food recalls, you can subscribe to alerts from the FDA and the USDA .