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Outside/In

Outside/In: Why these food safety experts will eat rare steak, but not buffet fruit salad

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Justine ParadisOutside/In
Published October 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
This fruit salad is giving ominous.
19Melissa
/
flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0
This fruit salad is giving ominous.

Can you eat a tuna sandwich if it sits in your backpack all day? Is ceviche risky? And, after Hot Cyclospora Summer, are we allowed to eat lettuce yet?

We brought your food safety questions to Don Schaffner and Ben Chapman, scientists and hosts of the podcast Risky or Not?, and they delivered.

Plus, we ask them what they put on their plates — or better yet, what they avoid — and, in a time of big cuts and recalls, if the US food safety system is getting less safe.

Featuring Don Schaffner and Ben Chapman. 

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Don Schaffner and Ben Chapman host two shows on food safety, Risky or Not? and Food Safety Talk.

Don Schaffner and Prateek Mathur’s experimental evidence on the survival of salmonella and vibrio in ceviche.

“Should We Be Afraid of Our Food?” A nice

To stay up-to-date on food recalls, you can subscribe to alerts from the FDA and the USDA.

Produced by Justine Paradis and Nate Hegyi. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org
Tags
Environment Food Safety
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is an award-winning audio producer and environment reporter.
See stories by Justine Paradis
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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