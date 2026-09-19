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Outside/In

Foiled! Napoleon's cutlery and the Aluminati

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Taylor Quimby,
Outside/In
Published September 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Patrick Pankalla
/
Unsplash

You might associate it with the foil that wraps leftover pizza and the shiny craft beer cans sold in breweries, but aluminum is literally everywhere. Scoop up a handful of soil or gravel anywhere on Earth and you’ll find atoms of bonded aluminum hidden inside.

But even before it was used in everything from airplanes to deodorant, the trade of aluminum minerals helped color the world, finance the Vatican, and led to the mass collection of human urine.

In this installment of “The Element of Surprise” — a series all about the hidden histories behind the periodic table’s most unassuming atoms, isotopes, and molecules — we’re talking about aluminum.

This episode was first published in 2024.

Featuring Saleem Ali.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

The World Economic Forum has published a number of studies and articles on the need to decarbonize the aluminum industry and the promising technologies that might help us get there.

The National Park Service hasa fun little read about the Washington Monument’s aluminum tip.

Sean Adams, at the University of Florida,wrote an excellent recap of the U.S. government’s antitrust case against aluminum giant Alcoa.

Here’s another one fromForeign Policy about how industrial cartels and monopolies helped Hitler gain power.

Check out Charlie Halloran’s“The Alcoa Sessions,” to imagine what kind of music might have been played during Alcoa’s cruise voyages between New Orleans and Jamaica between 1949 and 1959.

Produced by Taylor Quimby. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org
Tags
Environment Environmentnatural scienceRecycling
Taylor Quimby
As Director of Podcasts, Taylor Quimby oversees and executes NHPR’s podcast strategy and serves as Executive Producer for its two weekly shows, Civics 101 and Outside/In. Prior to leading the Outside/In team, Taylor worked as a producer for Word of Mouth, hosted the Patient Zero podcast, and served as Senior Producer for the first season of NHPR’s hit true crime show, Bear Brook.
See stories by Taylor Quimby
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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