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Outside/In

Outside/In: The Night Owls

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published July 26, 2026 at 6:31 AM EDT
Biologist Mark Higley measures and takes samples from a barred owl on the Hoopa Valley Reservation.
Nate Hegyi
Biologist Mark Higley measures and takes samples from a barred owl on the Hoopa Valley Reservation.

For over 10 years, biologist Mark Higley has been stalking the forests of the Hoopa Valley Reservation with a shotgun. His mission? To save the northern spotted owl. The threat? The more aggressive barred owl, which has spread from eastern forests into the Pacific Northwest.

The federal government plans to scale up these efforts and kill hundreds of thousands of barred owls across multiple states. But can the plan really save the northern spotted owl? And is the barred owl really “invasive” — or just expanding its range?

In this episode, Nate Hegyi dons a headlamp and heads into the forest with Mark Higley to catch a glimpse of these two rivals, and find out what it takes to kill these charismatic raptors, night after night, in the name of conservation.

Featuring Mark Higley, Tom Wheeler, and Wayne Pacelle. 

Reported and produced by Nate Hegyi.

This episode was first published in 2024.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

A dead barred owl rests on the hood of Mark Higley's truck on the Hoopa Valley Reservation.
1 of 3  — IMG_8518.jpg
A dead barred owl rests on the hood of Mark Higley's truck on the Hoopa Valley Reservation.
Nate Hegyi
Mark Higley adds another shot barred owl to his freezer.
2 of 3  — IMG_8532.jpg
Mark Higley adds another shot barred owl to his freezer.
Nate Hegyi
Mark Higley examines two dead barred owls.
3 of 3  — IMG_8511.jpg
Mark Higley examines two dead barred owls.
Nate Hegyi

LINKS

The federal government’s barred owl management plan is very long, but they have a helpful list of frequently asked questions.

Check out some beautiful photos of Mark Higley’s work in this Audubon magazine story from a few years ago.

Curious about the timber wars? Oregon Public Broadcasting has an excellent podcast miniseries you should listen to.

Animal rights groups have sued to stop the plan from moving forward; in the meantime, People Magazine has reported that culling of barred owls is ramping up in the Yakama Indian Reservation.
Tags
Environment EnvironmentConservationOwls
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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