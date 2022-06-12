What 'Jurassic Park' got wrong (and right) about dinosaurs

When the smash-success "Jurassic Park" first hit theaters in 1993, it inspired a generation of dinophiliacs and helped to usher in a new “golden age of paleontology.”

But it also froze the public’s perception of dinosaurs in time, and popularized inaccuracies that people still believe are true today.

So what happens when everything we learn about a scientific field comes from a fictional monster movie? In this episode, three "Jurassic Park" super-fans (one paleontologist and two podcasters) try to sort it all out.

Featuring: Gabriel-Philip Santos

University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. / CC BY 2.0 https://bit.ly/3MvdKy4 Illustration of the dinosaur Deinonychus.

