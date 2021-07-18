-
If you could take a pill that would enhance your concentration, increase your productivity, and reduce your stress levels, would you do it? Or is that…
-
From the pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock because they ran out of beer to the temperance movement, America’s relationship with alcohol is complicated and…
-
There is a common misconception that wild turkeys were once extinct in New Hampshire but have since returned. Extinction is often confused with…
-
Jurassic World opened this weekend to big crowds but mixed reviews from the scientific community. On today’s show a paleoartist takes issue with the…
-
When Jurassic Park was released in theaters back in 1993, the scientific community was in shock. Happy shock, that is. For once, Hollywood got the science…
-
Wildlife tracks in the snow indicate of a lot of coming and going in the nighttime world. Why are so many animals active, given their limited ability to…
-
Facebook is making headlines once again with its two billion dollar acquisition of virtual reality company Oculus VR. Today on Word Of Mouth, a look into…
-
A lot of kids go through a “dinosaur phase,” begging parents to buy every book with a Tyrannosaurus on the cover. While the T-Rex, Velociraptor and…
-
Love dinosaurs? Want to learn more about the latest in paleontology?This Saturday, the Museum of Science, Boston offers dinosaur enthusiasts the rare…