-
This week on Word of Mouth, we're continuing our series on the North Country by answering a listener's question about access to high-speed internet. You…
-
In her new book, The Identity Trade: Selling Privacy and Reputation Online, UNH assistant professor Nora Draper explores how notions of privacy have…
-
The New Hampshire Democratic Party is criticizing Governor Chris Sununu’s support for the repeal of so-called net neutrality laws, arguing the FCC’s…
-
New Hampshire's congressional delegation is urging the state attorney general to join other states suing the Federal Communications Commission for…
-
Next week, the Federal Communications Commission will vote on a proposal to reverse current rules governing internet service providers like Comcast or…
-
There was a certain admiration for a century-old supermarket chain as it bucked trends and refused to go online.Even when Market Basket launched its…
-
A New Hampshire software developer is working on a way to protect household devices that are connected to the internet, the latest in a broader,…
-
Since the inception of the internet and the computer, society has been challenged with balancing technologies’ benefits and demerits.On June 12, 2017, The…
-
The term net neutrality has been popping up a lot in recent months, as the policy is reviewed in Washington. But what does it mean for an Internet service…
-
On today's show:Civics 101 - Departments of State & Defense"The Working Tapes: Phone Operator" from the Studs Terkel series on Work. Produced by Joe…