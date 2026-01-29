UNH Police appoint new interim chief after DWI case

The UNH Police Department has a new interim chief after Chief Steven Lee was arrested by Portsmouth police and charged with driving while intoxicated last week. Lee is currently on administrative leave, pending a criminal and internal investigation.

“UNH Police Captain Mark Collopy has been appointed interim chief of the UNH Police Department and has the confidence of university leadership to ensure continued operations of the department and the safety of the UNH community,” a university spokesperson said.

The Portsmouth Police Department stopped Lee on Market Street shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, according to a media release from the department. Officers arrested Lee, processed him, charged him with one count of DWI, and released him on personal recognizance bail.

Lee’s lawyer waived his client’s arraignment on Tuesday at the Portsmouth District Court, according to legal documents obtained by NHPR. He entered a “not guilty” plea and is scheduled for a trial in mid-March.

Lee’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NHPR.